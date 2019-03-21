Wilmington firefighters recognized for heroic effort during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Sons of American Revolution recognized Wilmington firefighters at Station 2 Thursday for their “heroic efforts to rescue a family of three when they were crushed by a tree that had fallen through their residence during Hurricane Florence.”
The station, along with others, was called to action when a tree fell on the house of a family and killed the mother and infant baby. The rescue team did everything they could and would save the father who was hospitalized.
The first responders were called one-by-one to receive certificates for the work they’ve done.
The station says it’s all part of the job and they understand that. However some situations tend to take a bigger impact on them then others.
“These men and women are very close and sometimes kneeling in prayer like they did very much helps with that healing process," said Fire Chief Buddy Martinette.
