State board sends sheriff’s election protest back to Columbus County, requires officials to take up residency issue

In December, the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the State Board of Elections said Hatcher should still be serving as sheriff until the elections protests are settled, but for months, Greene refused to step aside. The same absentee ballot issues that prompted the NCSBE to call for a new election in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district race appear to be present in Columbus County. An unusually high number of requested absentee ballots disappeared, and McCrae Dowless, the man arrested on elections fraud charges in that race, was also hired to work on Greene’s campaign.