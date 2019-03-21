Pizza Putt event benefits Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A fundraiser benefiting the Children’s Museum of Wilmington allows adults to have some fun for a good cause.
On Saturday from 6-10 p.m., the museum is hosting the seventh annual Pizza Putt, which features putt-putt, local craft beer, live music and of course, pizza.
All proceeds benefit the museum. Click here for tickets or for more information.
The museum is located at 116 Orange Street. As after-party is planned at the Husk, located at 31 South Front Street.
