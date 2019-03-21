Person shot near hotel in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A person was shot Wednesday night in the area near the Best Western Plus in the 5600 block of Carolina Beach Road.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a man suffered a shotgun wound to the chest and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The man’s condition is unknown and the sheriff’s office is investigating.
New Hanover County Dispatch said law enforcement responded to the area shortly after 8:30 for reports of a person being shot.
No other details have been provided but we are working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as possible.
