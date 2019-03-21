Pender Co. authorities looking for man suspected of sexual assault

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman on Wednesday has a warrant out for his arrest, and the Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate him.
In a news release Thursday, the sheriff's office said it is searching for 35-year-old Robert Leviticus McKoy, who is accused sexual assault of an employee at a Wendy's restaurant in Rocky Point on Wednesday night. According to the release, McKoy entered the women's bathroom at the restaurant and sexually assaulted the alleged victim.
An arrest warrant charging McKoy with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female was obtained Thursday, and McKoy is considered to be a danger to the community, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on McKoy’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other alleged victims of McKoy should call Det. Clinard at 910-259-1437.
