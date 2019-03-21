Paitin Fields homicide case ‘still a very active investigation,’ authorities say

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office in an effort to eschew concerns from the public said the investigation into 5-year-old Paitin Fields’ homicide is “still a very active one.”
“From the beginning of this investigation we stated that we wanted to be able to determine the truth surrounding Paitin’s death, while protecting the integrity of our investigation in a manner that will allow the correct individual(s) to face charges and ultimately be convicted for the crimes they have committed. This has not changed,” said Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
Cutler said he understands that there are opinions circulating within and outside the community about why no one has been charged with Fields’ death.
“We continue to do everything possible to get justice for Paitin by keeping her case a priority so that her attacker may be brought to justice as soon as possible,” Cutler added.
According to a final autopsy report, Fields was taken to Pender Memorial Hospital on November 13, 2017, showing no vital signs as she entered the emergency department. She was later transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where an exam at the hospital revealed evidence of sexual assault, the autopsy report stated
Fields eventually died on Nov. 16, 2017. The autopsy report concluded that she was strangled to death and was the victim of sexual abuse.
More than seven months after her death, David Wesley Prevatte, Paitin’s uncle, was named as a suspect in her death after the Pender County Sheriff’s Office charged him with threatening the lead investigator of the case while he was jailed on unrelated charges.
According to Prevatte’s arrest warrant, he allegedly stated “when I get out, (the investigator’s) got it coming to him and I will probably go back to jail” and “(the investigator) is coming to an end.”
During a jailhouse interview, Prevatte adamantly denied any involvement in Paitin’s death and claimed that “he was mad at the time” when he allegedly made the threats. He also added that the threats were not serious.
Ten months later, Prevatte remains in the Pender County Jail and has not been officially charged in connection with her death.
District Attorney Ben David insists that Paitin’s death remains under active investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, as the agency continues to follow leads.
“This case is very important to the District Attorney’s Office,” David said in Thursday afternoon’s statement. “Consistent with our police-prosecutor team approach, I have been apprised of the investigation since its early stages. We have conducted a critical case review of this case with senior prosecutors in our office and other law enforcement agencies. We will continue to review all evidence as it comes to light.”
Anyone who has information about Paitin’s death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
