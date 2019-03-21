Officials believe husband requested silver alert for wife to cover his tracks

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The front rows of a courtroom in Brunswick County were filled with Phillip Brock’s family and friends as he made his first court appearance in connection to the death of his wife, Judy Brown Brock.
Phillip Harry Brock, 71, was arrested and charged with first degree murder Wednesday evening after Judy’s body was found in a wooded area in Sampson County.
Phillip spoke few words during the court appearance, only responding “yes sir” to a judge when asked if he understood things. He was the first person to report his wife missing early Friday morning.
According to Assistant District Attorney Glenn Emory, the District Attorney’s Office believes Phillip requested a Silver Alert be issued Friday, March 15 in an effort to throw authorities off the track of his involvement with his wife’s death. The Silver Alert issued said Judy had last been seen on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach.
The District Attorney's Office believes Phillip disabled the GPS in his phone the day Judy went missing and tried to unsuccessfully disable the GPS in his 2018 Ford F-150.
Authorities were able to track the GPS in his truck to find Judy's body in Sampson County.
Details surrounding Judy's death are still unclear as the investigation is still ongoing.
Phillip is being held under no bond. His next court date is slated for April 2.
