First Alert Forecast: trending drier, warmer and brighter into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Today is the first full calendar day of spring. When spring officially arrived late Wednesday afternoon, we here in the Cape Fear Region were tangling with chilly showers. Wilmington officially recorded a nice, pollen cleansing 0.8 inches of rain, by the way. Brighter and warmer times are ahead! Take notice of these main points from your planning forecast...
- Small shower window.... an upper level disturbance will quickly roll through the Cape Fear Region later tonight. Expect a brief 5 hour time frame after drive time tonight and wrapping up after midnight. Winds also may be gusty at times amid cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
- Pleasant stretch... from Friday through the weekend, expect abundant sunshine and plenty of dry time. Afternoon highs will run closer to normal in the middle and upper 60s and overnight lows will be slightly below normal mainly in the lower 40s.
- Increasing warmth ahead of cool down.... Temperatures will soar to the middle 70s to start the new work week ahead an approaching cold front. After the passage of the front, highs will struggle to reach 60.
As you catch your full planning forecast here or anytime, on your terms, on your WECT Weather App, you’ll note renewed rain chances for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted! Meantime, have a great day!
