First Alert Forecast: brighter skies developing in time for spring’s first weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Today is the first full calendar day of spring. When spring officially arrived late Wednesday afternoon, we here in the Cape Fear Region were tangling with chilly showers. Wilmington officially recorded a nice, pollen cleansing 0.8 inches of rain, by the way. Brighter and warmer times are ahead! Your forecast details for...
Thursday: stray leftover shower possible, partial afternoon clearing possible, west winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph, afternoon highs mainly in the lower 60s.
Thursday night: a quick passing shower possible in otherwise variably cloudy skies, west winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph, overnight lows mainly in the lower 40s.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday: mainly sunny and dry skies, light and variable winds, daily highs growing to the 60s and eventually 70s.
As you catch your full planning forecast here or anytime, on your terms, on your WECT Weather App, you'll note renewed rain chances for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
