Community forum to reduce racism, discrimination, bias in school system begins Thursday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A three-week community forum to reduce racism, discrimination, and implicit bias in area schools begins Thursday night.
Community Conversations are interactive discussions that will allow those who have experienced discrimination to talk with school, county, city, and other community leaders, according to the event description.
The first session Thursday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Williston Middle School will include an orientation on the discussion’s purpose, a panel discussion to illustrate the problem and need for the meeting, and explaining the restorative justice model.
“Restorative justice views crime as more than breaking the law – it also causes harm to people, relationships, and the community," according to restorativejustice.org. “So a just response must address those harms as well as the wrongdoing. If the parties are willing, the best way to do this is to help them meet to discuss those harms and how to about bring resolution.”
The event is organized by Champions for Compassion, according to the event Facebook page.
Community Conversations continues on March 28 and April 4. Future discussion topics include the restorative justice conversation, lessons learned, and creating a plan to stop discrimination in schools.
