Chancellor provides update on work on UNCW campus

As a means of continuing to enhance our Emergency Operations Plan, the university has initiated an “after-action review” of our response to Hurricane Florence. Hagerty Consulting, an independent firm, will assess the effectiveness of our response and recovery from the storm to ensure we are as prepared as possible for future storms. This will occur via interviews with various constituents on campus (the Emergency Planning Group and others directly involved in the response and recovery) as well as via a survey targeting faculty and staff and a wide sampling of students. Please keep an eye out for an email from Hagerty Consulting (it will be from an “@hagertyconsulting.com” address). Allow me this opportunity to acknowledge that just as our campus continues to recover, I know many of you continue to recover personally as well. Please do let your colleagues and friends on campus know if there is any way we can offer you our support.