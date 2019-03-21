Cape Fear women advance to national semifinals

HARRISON, AR (WECT) - No. 7 Cape Fear Community College beat No. 2 North Iowa Area Community College, 116-105, Wednesday at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women’s basketball tournament.
Ny Langley led CFCC (26-4) with 31 points, Ayonna Cotton chipped in with 22 points, and Tracey Kemp added 15 points.
“I am so proud of my team right now,” said Sea Devil coach Lori Drake. “We worked all week on how to attack a zone defense and they executed things perfectly.”
Jade Buford had 34 points for North Iowa Area (28-5) who will now play in the consolation bracket.
CFCC hit 13-for-25 three-pointers including Langley going 5-for-5 from long range.
“I told the team to enjoy the victory tonight,” said Drake. “But Thursday we have to get focused for our next game.”
The Sea Devils 116 points scored is the most ever scored in the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament.
CFCC next plays No. 3 Kansas City Friday at 7 p.m. EDT in the semifinal round.
