Brunswick Co. officials seeking man last seen a week ago

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen about a week ago.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Roland Evan King, Jr., who goes by Junior, was last seen driving a pearl-colored 2003 Kia Optima with the license tag ELN-6570 at approximately 9 p.m. on March 14.
King, 25, is 5′6 and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Horne at 910-713-6107 or call 911.
