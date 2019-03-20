20-year-old charged in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A 20-year-old man has been charged with shooting a Wilmington man last week.
Quaneil Hasson Allen was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce with the Wilmington Police Department Tuesday evening and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a parole violation.
Officers responded to the area of 6th and Meares Street on March 12 around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting where they located 28-year-old Dealoe Ross suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ross was taken to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition the next day.
