20-year-old charged in Wilmington shooting
Quaneil Hasson Allen
By Jim Gentry | March 20, 2019 at 7:46 AM EST - Updated March 20 at 7:54 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A 20-year-old man has been charged with shooting a Wilmington man last week.

Quaneil Hasson Allen was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce with the Wilmington Police Department Tuesday evening and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a parole violation.

Officers responded to the area of 6th and Meares Street on March 12 around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting where they located 28-year-old Dealoe Ross suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ross was taken to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition the next day.

