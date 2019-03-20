Woman reported missing in Holden Beach found dead in Sampson County; husband arrested, charged with murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Judy Brown Brock, a Holden Beach woman who was reported missing Friday, was found in a wooded area in Sampson County on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Holden Beach Police Department, Philip Harry Brock, 71, Judy’s husband, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with Judy’s death. Philip Brock was placed in the Brunswick County Jail under no bond at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A Silver Alert was issued for Brock on Saturday afternoon. The Silver Alert said she had last been seen on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach.
Searches for Brock were conducted on land, water and air by crews from the Holden Beach Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Tri-Beach Fire Department, Brunswick Search and Rescue and NC Marine Patrol.
We are working to gather more details and will share them when they’re available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.