Spring break travel tips to keep in mind before flying out

(WECT) - Wednesday is the first official day of spring and what better way to kick off a new season than taking a trip?
Angie Fanning with AwayBug Travel in Wilmington assists travelers all over the world and one tip she has for all of her clients: it’s never too early to start planning your vacation. She says she has clients who are already planning their 2020 trips.
“If you’re thinking about going somewhere, to try to book as far in advance as you can,” says Fanning. “In my experience, that’s how you get the best prices.”
Before you book your trip, there are some things you should keep in mind.
“When you’re traveling at peak times, it’s definitely important to get to the airport a little earlier than you normally would,” says Fanning.
Fanning says another really important thing is to check in online.
“Sometimes if flights are overbooked, they will bump people based on the check in time,” says Fanning. “So you really want to go online, 24 hours ahead, and make sure you check in and it will really save you time at the airport.”
Some other tips to keep in mind:
- Bring small U.S. bills for tipping
- Pack your swimsuit in your carry on in case your checked baggage gets lost
- Bring an insulated beverage container to keep with you by the pool or beach to keep your drink cold for a long time
- Pack a copy of your passport separate from your actual passport in case it gets lost or stolen
- Let your banks know that you’re traveling ahead of time
- When you get to your destination, make your dining reservations for the week to ensure you get a spot before they are all full
Fanning also explains how technology is on your side when traveling. There’s an app called Mobile Passport to help getting in and out of customs a lot more smooth.
“When you’re flying back into the country from an international destination, you can download this app and go ahead and fill out all of your customs, immigration, passport information,” says Fanning. “It really speeds up the process.”
Another thing to keep in mind while traveling is safety. There is a lot of talk of how unsafe it is to travel to certain parts of Mexico and Europe right now, but Fanning says as long as you’re smart, you will be safe.
“You want to be really smart, just like you would here,” says Fanning. “Have a buddy system. Make sure everybody knows where everyone in their group is at all times. Don’t go off by yourself or leave somebody by themselves.”
She suggests not leaving the resort or the tourist parts of where you’re staying. Fanning says she has sent over a hundred clients to Mexico and has had zero complaints as far as safety concerns.
