School receives lower than normal heath inspection score, officials say they’re fixing issues

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The septic drain field filling with sewage was the biggest reason Malpass Corner Elementary School received a health inspection score of 81.5, according to a supervisor with the county’s heath department. The inspection was done on March 8.
Vence Dodge, who did the inspection for the health department, said the sewage was redirected to one of the two other fields and turned off the one that was failing earlier this week. He said they’ll most likely come back and fix it this summer when students are out of school.
According to Dodge, this problem knocked the school down 150 points. Those points factor into about a 15 point drop in the overall health score. He said the problem could’ve been caused by damage from Hurricane Florence, maintenance neglect by the septic operator, or a combination of the two.
While sewage was filling the fields, Dodge said no one was ever in danger. The field is located to the north side of the school in an area that’s only accessible to the health department, the operator and school management.
“Your children were in no way harmed,” he said.
Dodge said the school also got deductions for drinking fountains located in the hand washing sinks. He explained the older design of the school combined the water fountains and sinks.
“Due to cross contamination, we just don’t want that,” he said.
They turned off the water, and school leaders were told to remove the fountains from the sinks.
Due to the wear and tear of the old building, Dodge also suggests the school system replace about 50 percent of the toilets. He said they have dings and cracks in them because of old age.
The school system is also in the process of replacing ceiling tiles and some floors thanks to Hurricane Florence damage. A school system spokesperson said they are working on fixing the other issues Dodge noted too.
Dodge plans to go back Wednesday or Thursday to reinspect the school now that the septic issue is fixed. He predicted the score to rise to a 95 or a 96.
Schools are required to be inspected by the health department in Pender County annually.
