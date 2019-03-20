Pender Co. man facing charges of sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Burgaw man on child sex crimes charges.
Raeford Nathaniel Munn, 78, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual battery. He is being held in the Pender County Jail under a $300,000 bond.
Two female juveniles reported that Munn sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions over a period of months. The sheriff's office said additional charges may be forthcoming.
Munn was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug offenses.
Anyone with information regarding Munn and other possible victims should call Det. Clinard at 910-259-1437 or 901-259-1515.
