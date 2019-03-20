Leland man charged with manslaughter after 18-year-old dies from alcohol poisoning

LELAND, NC (WECT) - A Leland man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly provided alcohol to an 18-year-old girl who died after drinking too much last year.
Troy Lee Benson, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday and additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and giving spirituous liquor to someone under 21 years of age.
He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. He was later released from jail after posting bond.
According to officials with the Leland Police Department, officers responded to Benson’s home in the 100 block of Woodford Road around 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018 to investigation the death of 18-year-old Katelyn Lea Barnes.
An autopsy and toxicology report performed on Barnes indicted that she died from acute ethanol toxicity, which typically occurs after consuming large amounts of alcohol.
No other details were released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berry of the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.
