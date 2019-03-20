Group ‘committed to a full recovery’ for Pender Co. people affected by hurricane

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Long Term Recovery Group is asking for volunteers, grants, and donations to continue its efforts to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
The organization said its goal is to oversee the distribution of resources and recovery services to all the people in need in Pender County.
Jennifer Witkowski, the chair of the Pender County Recovery Committee and a mental health professional, said many still need assistance more than six months after the storm hit southeastern NC.
“Imagine evacuating your home with only what can fit in your car, not even knowing if you would have a home to come back to?" Witkowski said. "That was the reality for so many of us in Pender County who were displaced for up to four weeks, many of whom did not have a home to come back to.”
For those seeking aid due to direct effects from Hurricane Florence, visit www.penderLTRG.com and click on “get help” or call 910-377-1185 to be directly linked to a system navigator to assist you.
"We are committed to a full recovery of our county, however long that may take,” Witkowski said.
