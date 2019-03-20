First Alert Forecast: a chilly, showery introduction to spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this special day. At 5:58 p.m., the sun's most direct rays will shine exactly on the equator; this so-called "vernal equinox" marks the official beginning of northern hemisphere spring! Ironically, for us here in the Cape Fear Region, Wednesday's weather will assume a decidedly wintry character...
Winds: Breezes will flow in from the nippy north or northeast direction all day. Expect general speeds of 5 to 15 mph and occasional gusts to 20 mph.
Raindrops: Not all neighborhoods will get a pollen rinse but scattered sprinkles and showers could bring a few tenths of cold, soaking rain to some towns.
Chill: Temperatures will struggle their way through the 40s to, at most, 50s and almost certainly fail to reach the seasonable 60s at any point in the day.
Your full First Alert Forecast continues to feature a brightening and warming trend for the end of the week and the weekend.
