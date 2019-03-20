First Alert Forecast: a chilly, showery introduction to spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this special day. At 5:58 p.m., the sun's most direct rays will shine exactly on the equator; this so-called "vernal equinox" marks the official beginning of northern hemisphere spring! Ironically, for us here in the Cape Fear Region, Wednesday's weather will assume a decidedly wintry character...