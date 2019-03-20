Carolina Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl during sleepover

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man is headed to prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl during a sleepover with his daughter in 2017.
Herman Dawson, 46, pleaded guilty Tuesday to statutory sex offense, taking indecent liberties with a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, felony secret peeping, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He submitted the plea on the second day of his trial after the jury was selected but before the victim was scheduled to testify.
Dawson will spend 15-23 years in prison for the crimes and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.
Prosecutors said the victim was among a group of girls visiting Dawson’s daughter for a sleepover on Jan. 6, 2017. Dawson then gave the girls alcohol and later sexually assaulted the victim in the middle of the night. He also took pictures of her body after the assault and without her knowledge.
The photographs were found on Dawson’s phone in a hidden app. With the help of the National Computer Forensics Institute, Carolina Beach police detectives were able to recover the hidden images.
