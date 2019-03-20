Bladen, Columbus counties rank poorly in latest health rankings

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bladen and Columbus counties ranked in the bottom 10 in the latest North Carolina county health rankings.
The 100 counties in the state were ranked in two different overall categories - health outcomes and health factors. Health outcome rankings were based on length and quality of life. Health factors looked at health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment.
Wake County led the state in health outcomes while Orange County led the health factors rankings.
Robeson County was ranked last in both categories.
Here’s a look at where some of our local counties ranked:
Bladen County (Health Outcomes 93, Health Factors 93)
The county’s lowest score was in clinical care where it ranked 99th out of 100 counties. Factors like the number of uninsured along with the number of health care providers were considered in the clinical care ranking.
Brunswick County (Health Outcomes 34, Health Factors 25)
Brunswick County ranked 10th in the state in health behaviors, which factored adult smoking, adult obesity, food environment, physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking, alcohol-impaired driving deaths, sexually transmitted infections and teen births.
The county also ranked 17th in physical environment which focused on air pollution, drinking water violations, severe housing problems, driving along to work and commute drives.
Columbus County (Health Outcomes 94, Health Factors 90)
Columbus County ranked 97th in the state in length of life. It’s best ranking came in physical environment where it was 64th.
New Hanover County (Health Outcomes 19, Health Factors 13)
New Hanover County ranked highest in clinical care where it was the sixth best in the state.
The county also ranked 17th for quality of life and 20th for health behaviors.
Pender County (Health Outcomes 57, Health Factors 34)
Pender County scored highest in social and economic factors where it was ranked 27th. The category factored in a county’s education, unemployment, income and crime.
The county fared worst in physical environment where it was 83rd.
