Arrest made after man arrives at hospital with stab wounds

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man was arrested by Wilmington police Tuesday night after a man with stab wounds arrived at the emergency room at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to the hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. after the 34-year-old victim arrived.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, an investigation determined that Lamont Wortham was the suspect and he was arrested a short time later.
Dandron said the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of Seventh Street and that the victim was in stable condition.
Wortham, 29, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He also has been charged with assault on a female in an unrelated case.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.