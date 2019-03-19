Wilmington native named 2019 Azalea Festival Queen

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington native Briana Venskus has been named Queen Azalea for the upcoming 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival.
Venskus, an actress and production assistant, has spent the last 10 years building her career in film, while also becoming a strong voice for the LGBTQ community the film industry, officials said.
After growing up in the Port City, Venskus attended the University of North Carolina School of Arts where she studied to become an actress. Her love for acting continued as he moved to Los Angeles and received her Bachelors of Fine Arts in acting from the California Institute of the Arts in 2009.
While attending the institute, Venskus made her on-screen debut in 2007′s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and has worked behind-the-scenes on television shows such as Dexter, True Blood, Bones, Happy Endings, and the 2009 film The Fast & The Furious.
She landed her first major role as Precious in the 2014 film Let’s Be Cops and has played Beatrice on AMC’s television series The Walking Dead.
This year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival will take place April 3-7.
Since its inception in 1948, the festival has blossomed into an extended weekend celebration that attracts approximately 300,000 people to Wilmington and generates more than $51 million for the local economy.
