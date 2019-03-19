UNCW student awarded Google Student Veterans of America scholarship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Google and the nonprofit Student Veterans of America awarded eight scholarships to student veterans studying computer science, and UNCW’s Jay Richardson was one of the recipients.
Richardson served four years in the Marines. He plans to earn a degree in computer information technology with a cyber security minor. He was awarded $10,000 and will attend the Google Scholars Retreat this summer.
According to Richardson, he and other veterans have an advantage in the field because of their military experience.
“We know what to look for," Richardson said. “Say when we go in a room, not many know to look for a USB in the back of a computer, and we’ll know to point out the obvious things wrong. (Veterans) see flaws all the time, and we just make the overall mindset for it better than most.”
Richardson said he’ll use some of the money to pay for his different certification, but also plans to donate some to the Cyber Defense Club at UNCW. He hopes to help expand the veteran community within cyber security when he graduates.
Richardson plans to graduate in 2020.
