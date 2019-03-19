Surf City pier repairs set to be done by the end of the month

Surf City, NC (WECT) - It’s been over six months now since hurricane Florence hit. The town of surf city was hit hard by the hurricane, and their peir is still in repair.
Construction has been taking place since after the hurricane but now after almost the six months repairs are finally almost over.
The manager of the pier says that they should be done with the repairs by the end of the month.
Due to the pier being over 150 feet shorter than it originally was fishing industry has taken a hit since the storm. Not as many fish, such as the kings, Spanish and blues, have been able to be caught, there because of the shallow waters.
“There was a definitely a difference in the fall fishing last year. People who would have normally come out couldn’t come out really because we weren’t up to par or they had their own issues they needed to take care of, “said pier manager Vinita Gass.
The plan is to have the pier reopen for the season officially on Saturday March 30th at 6 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.