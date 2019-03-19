Supply man accused of hit-and-run after hitting man with car in bar parking lot

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Supply man is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle in the parking lot of a Brunswick County bar before fleeing the scene Saturday.
Troy Jeremy West-Sturdevant, 33, was arrested Sunday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit and run from the scene of an injury.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place in the parking lot of bar located in the 2500 block of Seashore Road shortly after 11 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.
