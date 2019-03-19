SC teen known from viral video singing at McDonald’s drive-thru auditions for ‘The Voice’

CONWAY, SC (WYFF) - In the final round of the blind auditions, a South Carolina teen known from a viral video singing in a McDonald’s drive-thru joined Team Blake and advanced to the next round of “The Voice.”
You might recognize 16-year-old Cecily Hennigan from a video in August of her rendition of the “McDonald’s drive-thru song” that went viral.
Hennigan posted the video on her Facebook page of her singing her order at a McDonald's drive-thru while her friend provides a beat. The video made it on the "Today" show and the "Steve Harvey" show.
Hennigan said the song is not her original song. She said a famous YouTube/singer named Todrick Hall wrote the song and posted it on YouTube in May 2010.
Hennigan attended Conway High School, but moved to Greenville to attend the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities. She majors in music.
On Monday night's episode of "The Voice," Hennigan sang "Foolish Games" by Jewel.
Hennigan chose Blake to be her coach.
