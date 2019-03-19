Reverse osmosis filtering system working at NHC landfill

“These results are important for our community, to know that New Hanover County is taking a proactive approach through data-driven science to treat leachate at our landfill,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in a news release. “We proactively volunteered for this study after we learned more about landfill leachate as a possible source of PFAS in water bodies. With the Board of Commissioners leadership, the landfill has been, and will continue to be, actively and innovatively making environmental stewardship a priority.”