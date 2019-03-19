Pender Co. Commissioners approve resolution to transfer state property to county for jail

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A solution to the overcrowding problem in Pender County jails may be in the works.
County commissioners on Monday night approved a resolution requesting a local bill for state-owned property to be transferred to the county for building a new jail.
Approximately 100 acres of property north of the Town of Burgaw would be transferred to Pender County if the bill is approved by the General Assembly, and it would not cost the county anything.
Rep. Carson Smith, Pender County's sheriff for 16 years, requested that the board pass the resolution.
More than 1,000 inmates have been transported to other facilities by the Pender County Sheriff's Office in the past year due to cramped quarters at the county detention center.
Since the 2013-14 fiscal year, the county has spent around $500,000 annually to move inmates to other jails.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.