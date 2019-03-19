Pair of players leaving UNCW basketball team

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Jaylen Fornes and Ty Taylor won’t return to the UNCW men’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
On Monday night, both players announced their plans to seek other options on Twitter.
Taylor played in all 33 games for the Seahawks, and averaged 5.0 points per game. He will be a graduate transfer and can play immediately at another school.
Fornes, a junior, averaged 7.0 points per game and played in 30 games for the Seahawks this season.
Fornes, Taylor, Jeffery Gary and Matt Elmore depart the UNCW program with eligibility remaining, and senior star Devontae Cacok, the school’s all-time leading rebounder, exhausted his eligibility.
The Seahawks finished 10-23 in coach C.B. McGrath’s second season.
