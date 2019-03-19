New riverfront hotel set to open in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - Vacationers who visit the quaint coastal town of Southport will soon have a new waterfront option for their overnight stay.
The River Hotel of Southport, which offers riverfront lodging, will soon open its doors.
“The weather delayed us a bit with all the rain, and of course Hurricane Florence, but we are about to hit the finish line,” said owner Stuart Cooke.
The new resort style hotel situated on Moore Street is seven blocks from the historic downtown district, and offers a waterfront property with its own private beach, dock, and views of the Oak Island and Bald Head Island lighthouses.
“We also have a private pool, and 250-foot private pier for fishing," Cooke said. "There is so much to do, and so close to the main drag of Southport and all the activities there.”
Cooke says the first of three buildings is set to open for vacationers by Easter. In total, there will be 70 suites with private balconies and full size kitchens.
Cost will be about $80 per night in the offseason, $300 per night in the peak season, and suites are also available to buy for $139,000.
“We did a feasibility study and found that this resort would bring in about 67,000 guests a year to stay in the hotel, and that is really going to boost the local economy," Cook said. "Restaurants, shops will really see an influx.”
The second phase of buildings should open in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.