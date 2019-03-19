NC Senate passes bill with tougher punishments for thieves who target pharmacies for opioids

NC Senate passes bill with tougher sentences for those caught targeting pharmacies to steal opioids
By Jon Evans | March 18, 2019 at 7:42 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 7:42 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The state Senate on Monday passed a bill toughening the punishments for anyone caught breaking into a pharmacy to steal medication, and for those who ultimately receive the stolen property.

Senate Bill 151, sponsored by Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Columbus) and two other lawmakers, is identical to House Bill 212, filed by former sheriff and current Representative Carson Smith (R-Pender), and several other members of the state House..

Under the engrossed version of the bill, anyone caught breaking and entering a pharmacy with intent to steal “controlled substances” would be guilty of a Class E Felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison. Currently it is a Class H, carrying punishment of four months to more than two years. The original bill had the punishment even tougher, three to ten years as a Class D Felony.

Anyone found guilty of receiving or possessing the stolen controlled substances would face between ten months and three-and-a-half years in prison as a Class F felony.

Senate Bill 151 now moves over to the state House.

