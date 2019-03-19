NC Senate passes bill with tougher punishments for thieves who target pharmacies for opioids

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The state Senate on Monday passed a bill toughening the punishments for anyone caught breaking into a pharmacy to steal medication, and for those who ultimately receive the stolen property.
Senate Bill 151, sponsored by Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Columbus) and two other lawmakers, is identical to House Bill 212, filed by former sheriff and current Representative Carson Smith (R-Pender), and several other members of the state House..
Under the engrossed version of the bill, anyone caught breaking and entering a pharmacy with intent to steal “controlled substances” would be guilty of a Class E Felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison. Currently it is a Class H, carrying punishment of four months to more than two years. The original bill had the punishment even tougher, three to ten years as a Class D Felony.
Anyone found guilty of receiving or possessing the stolen controlled substances would face between ten months and three-and-a-half years in prison as a Class F felony.
Senate Bill 151 now moves over to the state House.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.