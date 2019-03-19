‘Lewis Hamilton’ of pigeon racing sells for $1.4 million at auction

(CNN) - If you were a multi-millionaire what would you spend your money on?
A bird?
One Chinese buyer recently did just that.
Pigeon racing has become increasingly popular in China. The buyer bid more than $1.4 million for a prized Belgian racing pigeon named Armando.
The website that organized the sale, PIPA Auctions, said Armando is considered to be the best long-distance racing pigeon “of all time.”
The bird has been dubbed by some as the “Lewis Hamilton of racing pigeons,” in reference to the Formula 1 racing driver.
The price spike came in the final hours of bidding, as two Chinese fanciers kept one-upping each other.
PIPA said the price went from about $600,000 to $1.4 million in about an hour.
PIPA said Armando is the most expensive bird ever to be sold at auction.
