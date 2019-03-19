Hundreds of firefighters attend NC Fire Prevention School

Masters (Managerial/Leadership)- this course is designed for the leader of a fire prevention division or fire chief. Classes in this course will be leadership based but we will have at least 6 hours approved for Continuing Education Credit. Topics for the Masters course this year are: NFPA 1730 - Community Risk Reduction; NFPA 1730 - Data Survival; Media Relations; Leadership Compass; Grant Writing; Getting to Know Your Legislator; others. This class will be limited to 25 students and shall have graduated from the Fire Prevention School and attended at least one year of Graduates Course.