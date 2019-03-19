Former WAVE Transfer facility, new police vehicle and more on Wilmington City Council’s agenda Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night will include decisions on the old Wave Transfer facility property, money for police efforts in public housing, and a new vehicle to transport equipment, and a new fire department generator.
The Wilmington City Council Meeting is open to the public. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers in City Hall.
Johnny Griffin, director, will present an update on the activities of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.
Chair Sherry O’Daniel will share the Wilmington Tree Commission Annual Report. There will also be a proclamation naming March 22, 2019 as Arbor Day.
Companies, non-profits asked to submit proposals for old Wave Transfer facility
Discussion continues over what to do with the old WAVE Transit bus maintenance facility. City council will consider a resolution that allows interested parties to submit proposals to redevelop the site. Preference will be give to workforce/affordable housing with any residential use, based on November guidelines, according to the proposal.
“In 2017 the City Council approved a resolution that required City owned real property identified for development with residential use to include workforce housing as one of the criteria for evaluating proposals solicited through a request for proposals. Proposals including workforce residential uses are encouraged and are likely to receive preference in consideration,” according to the proposal.
City council has postponed a decision, most recently to allow for a property valuation and create a request for proposal (RFP).
An appraisal submitted to city council values the property at $390,000. The city is asking for businesses and non-profits alike to submit redevelopment proposals, including collaboration proposals.
Multiple groups have expressed interest in the property, including TRU Colors Brewing Company building a brewery, a former councilman proposing a job training center, the non-profit Special Pedals, and more.
Wilmington Police Department requests funding for public housing, new vehicle
City council will consider a request from the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) to use a $4,000 award for community engagement efforts in public housing to continue reducing crime. WPD won the financial award from the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) Foundation for its work reducing crime in public housing and building positive relationships between residents and police. In the resolution, WPD asks to allocate that money back into its public housing efforts, including community events and support a Cub Scout Pack.
WPD is also requesting that city council allocate about $75,000 to purchase a customized vehicle to store and transport police equipment. Not having a dedicated vehicle for equipment like a remote control robot, communications gadgets, hand tools, and more has forced WPD to leave equipment at headquarters that was later needed in the field, according to the proposal. The money to buy the special vehicle would be about $60,000 from NC Drug Tax Revenue and $15,000 in Federal Forfeiture Revenue.
Wilmington Fire Department needs a new generator
The Wilmington Fire Department is requesting money to replace a generator at Fire Station 8 on Eastwood Road. Since before Hurricane Florence, a rental generator has been installed to make sure the fire station could remain in operation during a power outage. The generator would cost about $134,000, and the fire department wants to replace it before June when the next hurricane season begins, according to the proposal.
