Former WAVE Transfer facility, new police vehicle and more on Wilmington City Council’s agenda Tuesday

WPD is also requesting that city council allocate about $75,000 to purchase a customized vehicle to store and transport police equipment. Not having a dedicated vehicle for equipment like a remote control robot, communications gadgets, hand tools, and more has forced WPD to leave equipment at headquarters that was later needed in the field, according to the proposal. The money to buy the special vehicle would be about $60,000 from NC Drug Tax Revenue and $15,000 in Federal Forfeiture Revenue.