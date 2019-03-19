First Alert Forecast: spring to begin on a cool and showery note

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday! Your First Alert Planning Forecast features warmer temperatures for the first weekend of spring. But here on the final full day of astronomical winter, a brisk and chilly breeze flows across the Cape Fear Region. As you check out your First Alert Forecast for this transitional week, please note the following highlights...
Bus stop forecast... the last official winter morning will feature temperatures mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect more clouds than sun with a low chance for a shower but the rain gear will come in handy on the ride home.
Spring arrives Wednesday... officially with the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m. Amid continued north and northeast winds, temperatures are only likely to crest in the 50s through the afternoon under variable cloudy skies.
Coastal low pressure... rides along the coast Wednesday into Thursday which will push showers onshore and bring light to moderate rain at times. Your commute home Monday evening and Tuesday morning will require wind shield wipers and headlights on!
