First Alert Forecast: a chilly close to winter, a few showers to start spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Planning Forecast features warmer temperatures for the first weekend of spring. But here on the final full day of astronomical winter, a brisk and chilly breeze flows across the Cape Fear Region. Here are some specific forecast narratives for the next three days as winter hands off to spring...
Tuesday, the final full day of astronomical winter: As a broad high pressure cell noses in from the north, nippy northerly breezes could gust over 15 mph at times. Sun will do its best to warm temperatures but early 30s and 40s will have only likely found the means to reach the cool upper 50s and lower 60s by late afternoon.
Wednesday, when spring official arrives with the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m.: Amid continued north and northeast winds, temperatures are only likely to crest in the 50s to around 60 once again. Also, as a trough of low pressure sharpens and scrapes the Carolina Coast, intervals of clouds could direct a few ocean showers shoreward.
Thursday, the first full day of astronomical spring: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies and just an outside chance of a leftover sprinkle or shower. Temperatures will begin the day rather humbly in the lower and middle 40s but periods of strong latter March sunshine should help readings perk up toward the lower and middle 60s by afternoon.
