Explore, experience, and innovate STEM in ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a world becoming more and more complex, some say success isn’t driven by what you know, but by what you can do with what you know. It’s important for students to have the knowledge and skills to solve tough problems and make sense of information. Student can learn those type of skills by studying science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, only 16% of American high school seniors are proficient in math and interested in a STEM career. Even among those who do choose a major in the STEM fields in college, only about half choose to work in a related career. Right now, the United States is ranked 29th in math and 22nd in science among the world’s industrialized nations.
The Cape Fear Museum is working to change those statistics. They’re hosting an event called STEM-ILM. It’s a one-night event to showcase all the exciting things happening in the STEM world.
“Learning is everything and talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” says Kitty Yerkes, Donor Relations Director at Cape Fear Museum. “As a result of this event, we will raise funds to do STEM education, STEM programs for kids.”
Some things that can be expected at STEM-ILM:
- Explore health through virtual reality with the NHRMC Innovation Team
- Learn about plastic conservation with Plastic Ocean Project
- Artificial intelligence learning with nCino
- Cyber currency with tekMountain
- Corning’s fiber optics process modeled through candy
- Facial recognition and augmented reality sandbox from Lapetus Solutions
- GE Nuclear Power Plant PRISM mock-up
- MarineQuest underwater remotely operated vehicle demonstration
- Wired Wizards student robot team
- Meet Astronaut Lawrence J. DeLuca
- Tesla Model X
“Our goal is to ignite that curiosity and to have people not be afraid of science,” says Yerkes. “They talk about how early on when kids are young how they love science; it’s their favorite subject. And then as they get older, not so much; it’s too hard. So we’re doing something wrong of getting our kids to stay with science because that’s the need for the next generation.”
The STEM-ILM event is for adults only. The goal is to raise funds to be able to bring STEM programs to students in the area to help spar their interest in the fields.
The event is Thursday, March 21 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum.
There will be food, drinks, live music, and photo opportunities. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Click here if you’d like to buy tickets.
