COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Old Dock teacher needs charging station for Chromebooks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features a project at Old Dock Elementary.
Ms. Ward teaches third, fourth, and fifth graders at Old Dock and is looking for help to purchase a charging station to keep the Chromebooks in her classroom fully powered.
"My students are transiting to a 1:1 ratio, which means that every child has a technological device for learning experiences. We have purchased the Chromebooks but have no way to keep them charged,' Ward said.
She said her classroom doesn’t have enough power outlets to keep all 20 Chromebooks in the classroom fully charged throughout the day, leaving some students unable to use a device.
“With students changing classes, the battery life wouldn’t sustain a whole day of usage, therefore when the first class finishes they need to have somewhere they can instantly charge the Chromebook," she added. "Having our Chromebooks charged and ready for every student will give every child the opportunity at 21st century technology skills.”
She set a goal of $782 and is still $655 short, as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
