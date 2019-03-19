Celebrate the art of dance at upcoming festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Dance Festival celebrates dance in our community and features pieces choreographed and performed by local artists.
The dances range from the celebration of movement to Polish folk dance to works that explore addiction.
Performances are at Kenan Auditorium March 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased via thedancecooperative.org or at the UNCW Arts website.
The Wilmington Dance Festival is curated and produced by The Dance Cooperative, a 501c3 non-profit organization, which is committed to nurturing the dance community by providing affordable dance classes, rehearsal space and performance opportunities.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.