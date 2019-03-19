Cape Fear women overpower Metropolitan in national tournament

HARRISON, Ark. (WECT) - No. 7 Cape Fear Community College used dominating defense to beat No. 10 Metropolitan Community College, 91-55, Tuesday at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women’s basketball tournament.
A’Terria Quick led CFCC (26-4) with 25 points off the bench, Tracey Kemp added 16 points, and Ny Langley chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sea Devils defense held Metropolitan to 19-of-61 shooting and won the rebound battle 48-25.
CFCC faces No. 2 North Iowa Area Community College in the second round on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.