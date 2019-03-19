Cape Fear men fall to top-ranked Northwest Florida State in national tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WECT) - The No. 1 Northwest Florida State men beat No. 17 Cape Fear Community College, 95-75, in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Donte Tatum led CFCC with 16 points, and Quate McKinzie and Ryan Friday each chipped in 15 points for the Sea Devils, who finished the season 27-5.
Javion Hamlet led Northwest Florida State (27-4) with 25 points, and Chris Duarte added 23 points.
This is the second straight year CFCC’s season has ended in the second round of the national tournament.
