Boil advisory starts later today for about 300 customers in N. Kerr Ave., Greentree Road area

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A boil advisory will go into effect for about 300 Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers Tuesday evening as crews replace a water main valve in the area of N. Kerr Avenue and Greentree Road.
A boil water advisory is being issued starting at 7 p.m. for customers in the following areas:
- 900-1100 N. Kerr Avenue
- All of Sagedale Drive
- All of Greentree Road
- 4010, 4014, 4018 Alandale Drive
CFPUA will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system.
Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for bathing.
