Sheriff: NC man wanted in wife’s killing captured in Arizona

NASHVILLE, NC (WNCN) - The 57-year-old Nash County man accused of murdering his wife has been captured in Arizona, Sheriff Keith Stone announced Sunday.
Rexford Lynn Keel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Diana Keel.
Diana Keel was reported missing a week ago. Lynn Keel was questioned following her disappearance but later released.
He was arrested near Tucson, Arizona, Stone said.
Lynn Keel was found with a large amount of cash and was possibly headed to the Mexican border, the sheriff said.
Both his cars had been seized before he left so Lynn Keel was driving a vehicle that belongs to his parents.
On Sunday, Stone said that Diana Keel died from multiple stab wounds.
Diana Keel was last seen alive March 8 by a postal worker who delivered a package to her at 11 a.m., Sone said Sunday. Diana Keel was reported missing the next day.
From the beginning, investigators called Lynn Keel a person of interest in the case.
Neighbors and friends of Diana Keel say the couple had a tumultuous marriage. Friends say Diana tried to leave Keel before and was planning on leaving him again.
"That he finally hurt her,” friend of Diana, Taryn Edwards told CBS 17. “That the fears that I had had from the first little bit or after meeting her that he finally succeeded."
CBS 17 has learned Lynn’s first wife died at the same home he shared with Diana. It happened in 2006.
Investigators say she fell down the outside steps and hit her head. Her death was ruled accidental.
