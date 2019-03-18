River Road culvert replacement among Hurricane Florence recovery projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council received an update on several Hurricane Florence recovery projects, including one that will lead to a long closure of a section of River Road.
Director of Public Services David Mayes provided council members with the following updates:
- Drainage system point repairs: 83 locations, finalizing quantities for bid, plan to bid it out in April, 120-day project duration
- Henry Street drainage insitu repairs: pre-bid complete, bid opening on April 9, 45-day project duration
- Montgomery Street, Shell Road, Muni golf course drainage insitu repairs: bid in April, 60-day project duration
- Garden Avenue drainage insitu repairs: bid in April, 45-day project duration
- Sidewalk repairs: 55 locations, bid in April, 90-day project duration
- River Road culvert replacement: pre-bid complete, bid opening on April 2, 165-day project duration
Insitu repairs involves fixing the current pipe and spares the time and expense of having to dig up a road and then replacing it.
Mayes mentioned the River Road project will be a joint effort with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, and will require the closure of River Road just south of Raleigh Street for much of the duration of the project.
The culvert initially failed in 2017, and temporary repairs were made at that time.
Mayes also gave council members a sneak peek of a website that will keep the public updated on Hurricane Recovery projects. The page will feature a map with locations of recovery work marked with a symbol. The color of the symbol will change as work on the project progresses.
The city plans to have the website live to the public soon.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.