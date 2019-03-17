Reward offered after Murrells Inlet ducks tortured with blow darts

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Officials are looking for answers Sunday after a pair of ducks were found injured.
Pictured surfaced on social media Sunday of a pair of ducks found near the Murrells Inlet International Golf Course, with blow dart injuries. One duck appears to have been shot in the head and the other in the neck.
The group Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted the images, offering a reward for any information leading officials closer to what happened to the animals.
As of 11:15 a.m. on Sunday the group has raised over $200 to aid the injured fowls.
