Report: Suicide 2nd leading cause of death for NC children ages 10-17

(WBTV) - In North Carolina, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-17, according to a report from the North Carolina Institute Of Medicine and NC Child.
According to the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics, the rate of youth suicide in North Carolina has almost doubled over the past 10 years,
The report states that significant barriers remain for many who need access to mental health services.
“Thoughts of suicide and suicide attempts are more common among children who experience mental health issues like anxiety and depression. However, mental health is only one of a variety of factors that impact youth suicide,” the report reads.
The report points to things such as impulse control, and access to means of self-harm such as firearms and prescription drugs.
Risk factors mentioned in the report include stress, rejection, bullying, childhood abuse, trauma, social isolation and family violence or disruption.
According to the report, 16 percent of North Carolina high school students reported considering suicide in 2017.
“The influence of caring and well-trained adults, combined with evidence-based solutions that reduce family and community stressors, can prevent dangerous feelings of hopelessness in children and adolescents. Effective strategies include strengthening our crisis response system, increased investment in behavioral health systems, more partnerships between schools and behavioral health providers and screening more children and youth for mental health needs,” the report reads.
Atrium Health provides a crisis intervention helpline run by nurses and mental health professionals who will lend an ear and provide counsel, 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The Atrium Health behavioral health call center number is 704-444-2400.
Young people can also text the national crisis text line by texting “HOME” to 741741 or call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
