Renovated Shell Island Resort reopens after closing for Hurricane Florence

(Source: Shell Island Resort)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Shell Island Resort is officially open after being closed for six months due to damage from Hurricane Florence.

The resort, a Wrightsville Beach staple since 1986, closed on Sept. 11, 2018, days before the hurricane hit southeastern North Carolina. Water damage was extensive on the resort’s first floor, and 150 of the 169 rooms experienced water intrusion.

On Monday, Shell Island released photos of the renovated lobby, hallway, restaurant and bar, oceanview ballroom and soundview ballroom.

